Un autoturism a luat foc pe strada Rozelor

Un autoturism a luat foc, în această dimineață, pe strada Rozelor din municipiul Giurgiu. Conducătoarea auto a văzut fum ieșind de sub bordul mașinii, a oprit și a coborât imediat. Aceasta a cerut ajutorul pompierilor, iar până la sosirea echipajelor a fost ajutată de oamenii care locuiau în zonă să stingă incendiul.

„La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu o autospecială de stingere și o ambulanță SMURD.

Au ars materialele combustibile de la compartimentul motor și bordul. Cauza probabilă de producere a incendiului a fost scurtcircuitul”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

