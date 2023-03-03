UMANITAR! O femeie de 41 de ani, mamă a doi copii minori, are nevoie URGENTĂ de dumneavoastră…Hai să o ajutăm!

Doamna Dana Bertone ne solicită să facem un gest de caritate pentru prietena sa cea mai bună, Nicoleta Rădanțu, în vârstă de 41 de ani,  mamă a două fete minore.

Nicoleta a ajuns la spital în luna decembrie, 2022,  pentru că nu se simțea bine, în urma unei răceli.  Însă, odată cu efectuarea unor analize, medicii i-au dat o veste zguduitoare: femeia a fost diagnosticată cu leucemie acută mieloblastică. 

Nicoleta este acum internată la Spitalul Colentina, din Capitală, unde a început tratamentul, însă are nevoie de ajutorul nostru…

În primul rând, are nevoie de sânge!  Așa că vă solicităm cât mai curând să  donați sânge la orice Centru de Transfuzii. Doar cu o singură mențiune:  este necesar să precizați numelei Nicoletei Rădanțu!

Dumnezeu să o ajute să se însănătoșească!

