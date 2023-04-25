UMANITAR. După moartea mamei și de curând a tatălui la doar 35 de ani, doi copii au rămas orfani! HAIDEȚI să-i AJUTĂM!

Caporalul Ionuț Alfred Toncu a murit recent, în urma unui infarct, la vârsta de doar 35 de ani. Acum aproape doi ani, soția lui a murit și ea la nașterea celui de-al doilea copil al familiei Toncu.

Iată că acum, prin mortea tatălui, cei doi  micuți au rămas fără părinți, adică fără niciun sprijin.  Reprezentanții Ministerului Apărării fac apel către cei care îi pot ajuta pe cei doi orfani, cu orice și evident sume de bani…

 Este timpul să ne arătăm omenia, dărnicia față de  acești copii.  S-ar cuveni totodată  un gest venit în primul rând din partea posesorilor de pensii speciale, a cadrelor militare cu pensii uriașe, a celor ce încasează venituri fabuloase, deși, cu siguranță că și de această dată tot oamenii simpli, îi vor sprijini pe micuți, din puținul pe care îl au!

Contul bancar în care se poate dona este : RO98BRDE290SV92098602900, titular Victor Toncu tatăl lui Ionuț, bunicul celor doi orfani!

(Jurnal)

