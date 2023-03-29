UMANITAR! Ajutați-l pe DANIEL! Are mare nevoie de SÂNGE!

”(…) Se  spune că în viață  ai nevoie de trei lucruri : sănătatea ta, un scop și oameni pe care să-i iubești. Asta este tot! 

 De vineri, 24 martie – 2023. Florea Albert Daniel,  este internat la spitalul Colentina, secția Hematologie, cu diagnosticul : Leucemie severă.

 În afara tratamentului prescris, se impune și transfuzia de sânge, motiv pentru care rugăm persoanele care vor să doneze, să o facă cu  precizarea  ca sângele donat să meargă la ”Spitalul Colentina”, secția Hematologie, pentru pacientul Florea Albert Daniel.” 

Donarea de sânge se poate face ORIUNDE, dar cu  mențiunea de mai sus privind  destinația!

Mulțumim tuturor care pot face acest gest! Doamne ajută!”

