Tudorel ȚONE, un posibil candidat la funcția de președinte al PSD Giurgiu, la alegerile viitoare! De ce vrea să devină președinte… Ce ar dori el pentru o parte dintre primarii din județ (VIDEO)

Eu nu revin în politică, eu am fost și am rămas tot timpul un politician de stânga!” – ne răspundea fostul vicepreședinte al PSD Giurgiu, Tudorel Țone, la întrebarea noastră dacă are intenția de a se întoarce în politică… Am putea afla la Conferința județeană a PSD Giurgiu, anunțată a avea loc luna viitoare…

Vezi ce strategie are social democratul giurgiuvean în acest context,  declarând cu mândrie că face politică de 32 de ani și că:

”Sunt unul dintre puținii politicieni care «nu a făcut balet» în politica giurgiuveană!” – mai spune Tudorel ȚONE…

Pentru ce dorește politicianul giurgiuvean, Tudorel ȚONE, să vină la conducerea Partidului… (vezi VIDEO)

