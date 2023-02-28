Tronsonul de drum cuprins între sensul giratoriu de la intersecția cu strada Alexandriei, până la sensul giratoriu din Piața Gării va fi închis traficului !

Așa cum a fost  anunțat de către Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu  începând de  luni, 27 februarie au fost demarate lucrări de reabilitare/modernizare a carosabilului și trotuarele de pe strada Gării.

Astfel că tronsonul de drum cuprins între sensul giratoriu de la intersecția cu strada Alexandriei până la sensul giratoriu din Piața Gării va fi închis!

Circulația din zonă și complexitatea lucrărilor fac necesară închiderea traficului rutier pe tronsonul de drum menționat (conform planșei anexate), acesta urmând a se desfășura pe străzile adiacente.

Primăria Giurgiu face apel la înțelegere din partea participanților la traficul rutier, precum și la toți cetățenii, pentru disconfortul creat!

(Jurnal)

