Trei tineri au confundat o bancă din cartierul Policlinică, cu un…bar, stricând somnul locatarilor!

Trei tineri, ”împrieteniți” cu o sticlă de bere de 2L, au confundat o bancă din cartierul Policlinică, cu un…bar.

Este la fel de adevărat că la ora la care jandarmi i-au găsit, mai precis  ora 7.00 dimineata, era greu de găsit un bar unde aceștia să își desfășoare distracția matinală.

Aflați într-o stare euforică,  cei trei au fost surprinși ascultând muzică cu aparatul dat la maxim…Ei foloseau  un limbaj obscen,  jignind o locatară a cartierului care le-a cerut să înceteze distracția desfășurată  pe domeniul public.

Cei trei petrecăreți  au vârste cuprinse între 18 și 30 de ani, doi dintre ei fiind din Municipiul Giurgiu și unul din Cetatea (comuna Frătești).

O patrulă de jandarmi le-a stricat însă distractia celor trei petrecăreți.  Aceștia  i-au legitimat pe cei trei tineri  și  au continuat procedurile legale sancționându-i  contravențional cu câte 1.200 de lei.

