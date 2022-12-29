Trei noi zile libere pentru angajații de la stat în 2023, adoptate de Guvern

De către
admin
-
0
103

Guvernul a decis miercuri, 28 decembrie, ca zilele de 23 ianuarie, 2 iunie şi 14 august 2023 să fie zile libere pentru salariaţii din sectorul public. Măsura, explică Guvernul, a fost luată întrucât acestea se situează între zilele nelucrătoare de sărbătoare legală și perioadele de repaus săptămânal, conform legii, potrivit unui comunicat transmis de Ministerul Muncii.

Prevederile actului normativ nu se aplică în locurile de muncă în care activitatea nu poate fi întreruptă din cauza procesului de producţie sau specificului activităţii şi nici magistraţilor şi celorlalte categorii de personal din cadrul instanţelor judecătoreşti implicate în soluţionarea proceselor cu termen în zilele de 23 ianuarie, 2 iunie şi 14 august 2023 sau participanţilor în aceste procese”, precizează Ministerul Muncii.

Codul Muncii, care stabileşte numărul zilelor libere acordate angajaţilor din România, prevede 15 zile de sărbătoare legale anual. Odată cu adoptarea deciziei Guvernului, în total, anul 2023 va avea 18 zile libere pentru bugetari.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR