Tradiții vechi de Moș Nicolae…

În această seară se dă startul lunii cadourilor pentru copiii mari și mici. Pe 6 noiembrie este Sfântul Nicolae, iar în ajun, pe 5 decembrie, Moș Nicolae vine pe la casele copiilor lăsând cadouri în ghetuțe în fiecare an.

În seara de 5 decembrie, copiii care au fost cuminți își pregătesc ghetele pentru Moș, pe care le pun la geam sau la pragul ușii.

Tot în seara din ajun este bine să spui o rugăciune către Sfântul Nicolae pentru iertarea tuturor păcatelor și pentru a avea spor în toate.

Întrucât Sfântul Nicolae a fost milostiv cu oamenii, ajutându-i pe cei sărmani, se spune că e bine să îi ajuți pe cei nevoiași în această zi.

Tot în ajun este bine să pregătești bunătățile culinare pe care le vei servi în ziua Sfântului Nicolae, căci pe 6 decembrie nu se coace, nu se spală și nu este bine să muncești.

În seara zilei de 5 decembrie este bine să împodobești casa cu crenguțe de brad, căci se spune că aceste crenguțe atrag norocul mai ales dacă le pui în preajma ghetelor unde Moșul va pune cadourile.

Moș Nicolae lasă cadouri în ghetuțe în fiecare an, ca o tradiție moștenită de la Sfântul Nicolae, care a devenit cunoscut datorită mărinimiei de care a dat dovadă în timpul vieţii.

