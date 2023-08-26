Timp de 4 zile, restricţii de trafic pe podul Giurgiu-Ruse! Circulaţia maşinilor va fi oprită noaptea!

Pe timpul  nopţii, timp de patru zile, maşinile nu vor putea traversa podul Prieteniei,  care leagă Bulgaria de România, la Giurgiu.

Restricţiile vor fi aplicate de  săptămâna viitoare, începând de luni, 28 August .

Autorităţile au anunţat că în perioada 28-31 august traficul se va opri, în fiecare noapte, între orele 22.00 şi 2.00 dimineața. Nicio maşină nu va fi lăsată să traverseze Dunărea deoarece pe pod vor fi făcute reparaţii importante.

Conform acelorași surse, se va interveni la structura podului care nu a mai trecut prin reparaţii majore în ultimele decenii.

(Jurnal)

