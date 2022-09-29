Temperaturi de sfârșit de iunie joi, vineri și-n weekend. Află cum va fi vremea la începutul lunii octombrie

Conform prognozei emise de către Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) în intervalul 29 septembrie – 9 octombrie, vremea se va menține caldă până la finalul lunii septembrie, urmând ca de la începutul săptămânii viitoare temperaturile să scadă în toată țara. În cele mai multe zone valorile termice nu vor mai trece de 19-20 de grade.

Astfel, vremea în următoarele zile va fi extrem de caldă cu maxime cuprinse între 29 și 31 de grade, cu cele mai ridicate valori în 30 septembrie și 1 octombrie, apoi aceasta va scădea treptat până spre finalul intervalului, când va ajunge la medii de 20…21 de grade, valori apropiate de normele climatologice.

Temperaturile nocturne vor avea mici variații de la un interval la altul și vor fi cuprinse în medie între 8 și 14 grade, cu cele mai ridicate valori în 1 și 2 octombrie și cele mai scăzute în ultimele nopți ale perioadei.

(Jurnal)

