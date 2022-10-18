Tânără din localitatea Călugăreni, prinsă la volan drogată

„La data de 17 octombrie a.c., ora 21.55, în localitatea Călugăreni, județul Giurgiu, a fost depistată o tânără, de 24 ani, din aceeași localitate, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența substanțelor psihoactive. 

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, motiv pentru care a fost condusă la spital, pentru recoltarea de mostre biologice.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea sub influența unor substanțe psihoactive”, precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

