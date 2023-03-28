Tânăr giurgiuvean, de 23 de ani, dispărut fără urmă L-ați văzut?

Polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea depistării unui tânăr, de 23 de ani, dispărut din municipiul Giurgiu.

La data de 17 martie a.c., ora 11.00, polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu au fost sesizați direct, de către o femeie, cu privire la faptul că, fiul său, NEGOI ANDREI DANIEL,  de 23 de ani, ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, din municipiul Giurgiu și nu a mai revenit.

Semnalmente: înălțime 1.90 metri, aproximativ 98 de kilograme, ochi căprui, păr șaten tuns scurt, față ovală, urechi mari, bărbie ascuțită, barbă tunsă scurt, început de calviție.

Îmbrăcăminte: pantaloni de culoare neagră din stofă, geacă de fâș de culoare bleumarin, teniși de culoare neagră.

Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de Poliție.

