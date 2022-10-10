Tânăr din Ulmi, cercetat pentru conducere sub influența alcoolului

De către
admin
-
0
74

La data de 9 octombrie a.c., ora 01.30, polițiști Serviciului Rutier au depistat, pe D.J.412A, în localitatea Ogrezeni, județul Giurgiu, un tânăr, de 20 de ani, din comuna Ulmi, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența alcoolului.

Acesta a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind de 0,47 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, motiv pentru care tânărul în cauză a fost condus la spital, unde i-au fost recoltate probe biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

În cauză, s-a întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcoolului sau a altor substanțe”, comunică Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR