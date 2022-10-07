Tânăr din Putineiu depistat la volan fără a poseda permis de conducere

La data de 6 octombrie a.c., ora 23.25, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, polițiștii Biroului Ordine Publică pentru Mediul Urban din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Giurgiu au depistat un tânăr, de 21 de ani, din comuna Putineiu, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe strada Unirii – zona Parcului Steaua Dunării, din municipiul Giurgiu, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

Din cercetările efectuate, s-a stabilit faptul că autoturismul condus aparține unui bărbat, de 37 de ani, din comuna Putineiu, care i l-ar fi încredințat pentru a conduce pe drumurile publice, deși cunoștea faptul că tânărul nu deține permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.    

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul de către o persoană care nu posedă permis de conducere și încredințarea unui vehicul pentru a fi condus pe drumurile publice unei persoane care nu deține permis de conducere”, informează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

