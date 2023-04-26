Tânăr din Giurgiu, prins de poliţişti ”mort de beat”, la volan!

partial view of man driving car while holding bottle of whiskey, blurred foreground

 Un tânăr de 33 de ani din Municipiu, este cercetat penal, după ce a fost prins de poliţiştii rutieri la volanul unui autoturism, pe o stradă din Giurgiu, fără permis de conducere şi cu o alcoolemie de peste unu la mie! 

 Bărbatul în vârstă de 33 de ani este acum cercetat penal după ce a fost depistat de poliţiştii rutieri în timp ce conducea autoturismul,  fără a poseda permis de conducere ,  cu o alcoolemie de 1,05 miligrame la litru alcool pur în aerul expirat

Bărbatul a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii alcoolemiei.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de conducerea unui vehicul sub influenţa băuturilor alcoolice sau a altor substanţe şi conducerea unui vehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere.

(Jurnal)

