Tânăr din comuna Stănești, depistat băut la volan și fără permis de conducere

De către
admin
-
0
114

„La data de 5 octombrie, ora 23.15, pe strada Ramadan, din municpiul Giurgiu, polițiștii de ordine publică, din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Giurgiu au depistat un tânăr, de 25 ani, din comuna Stănești, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autovehicul, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

Întrucât conducătorul auto emana halenă alcoolică, acesta a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, care a indicat valoarea de 0.73 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, refuzând să fie condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge, în vederea stabilirii cu exactitate a alcoolemiei.

În cauză, s-a întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracţiunilor de conducerea unui vehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere și refuzul sau sustragerea de la prelevarea de mostre biologice” informează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR