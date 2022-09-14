Tânăr din Bucșani, depistat la volan, fără a avea permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule

„Marți, 13 septembrie a.c., ora 14.40, polițiști din cadrul Poliției oraș Bolintin Vale, în timp ce se aflau în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, au depistat un bărbat, de 33 de ani, din comuna Bucșani, județul Giurgiu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe D.J.601, în localitatea Malu Spart.

În urma verificărilor efectuate în baza de date, s-a constatat faptul că bărbatul în cauză nu posedă permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal în care se efectuează cercetări sub aspectul comiterii infracțiunii de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul, fără a poseda permis de conducere.”, informează reprezentanții Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

