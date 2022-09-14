Tânăr de 27 de ani din comuna Vedea, reținut pentru trafic de minori

De către
admin
-
0
93

La data de 13 septembrie a.c., polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate București – Serviciul de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Giurgiu, împreună cu un procuror din cadrul D.I.I.C.O.T. – Biroul Teritorial Giurgiu, au desfășurat o acțiune pe linia combaterii traficului de minori.

Astfel, a fost pus în aplicare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, în comuna Vedea, județul Giurgiu, la locuința unui bărbat, de 27 de ani, bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de trafic de minori.

În urma percheziției, au fost ridicate 2 telefoane mobile, utilizate în activitatea infracțională și despre care există bănuiala că ar conține date ce pot constitui probe.

Din cercetările efectuate până în prezent, a reieșit faptul că, în perioada iulie – august a.c., profitând de starea de vulnerabilitatea unei minore, de 13 ani, bărbatul ar fi recrutat-o și transportat-o în mai multe locații, în scopul exploatării acesteia”, precizează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR