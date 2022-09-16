Tânăr de 23 de ani, depistat la volan fără a poseda permis de conducere

„La data de 16 septembrie a.c., ora 00.05, polițiști din cadrul Serviciului Rutier au depistat, în localitatea Plopșoru, județul Giurgiu, un tânăr, de 23 de ani, din municipiul București, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

În cauză, polițiștii au întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul fără a poseda permis de conducere” informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

