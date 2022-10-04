Tânăr de 22 ani, descoperit sub influența substanțelor psihoactive de către polițiștii din Adunații Copăceni

„La data de 3 octombrie a.c., ora 13.05, în localitatea Adunații Copăceni, județul Giurgiu, a fost depistat un tânăr, de 22 ani, din municipiul București, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, aflându-se sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.

Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanța cannabis, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea de mostre biologice.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea sub influența unor substanțe psihoactive”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

