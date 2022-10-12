Tânăr de 21 de ani din comuna Joița, permis la volan fără permis de conducere

De către
admin
-
0
45

„La data de 11 octombrie a.c., ora 20.15, polițiștii Secției nr.3 Poliție Rurală Bolintin Vale, aflându-se în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu pentru controlul și supravegherea traficului, pe D.J. 601 A, au depistat un bărbat, de 21 de ani, din comuna Joița, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, fără a poseda permis de conducere.

În cauză, polițiștii au întocmit un dosar penal, în care se continuă cercetările, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul de către o persoană care nu posedă permis de conducere”, precizează Compartimentul Informare, Relații Publice și cu Publicul al Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR