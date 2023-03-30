Tamponare pe DN5 între autoturismul unui bulgar și mașina unei echipe de la Antena 1

De către
admin
-
0
471

Astăzi în jurul orei 15:40, la kilometrul 54, în afara localității Daia, pe DN5, a avut loc un accident care, din fericire, nu s-a soldat cu victime.

Aflați la locul acidentului, am aflat că de fapt a fost vorba de o tamponare între autoturismul unui cetățean bulgar și autoturismul unei echipe de jurnaliști de la Antena 1, al căror autoturism apare în imaginile noastre.
Așa cum precizam, accidentul nu s-a soldat cu rănirea vreunuia din ocupanții celor două autoturisme.

Pe măsură ce vom afla mai multe detalii, vom reveni.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR