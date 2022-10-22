TÂLHĂRIE! O femeie din comuna Malu și-a agresat consăteanca, luându-i bani și alte obiecte personale…!

La data de 21 octombrie, ora 16.15, polițiștii din cadrul Secției nr.5 Poliție Rurală Giurgiu au fost sesizați prin apel 112, de către o femeie din localitate, cu privire la faptul că o persoană a pătruns în curtea imobilului vecinei sale, din comuna Malu ( județul Giurgiu), agresând-o fizic pentru a o  deposeda de suma de 700 de lei, de un telefon mobil și un portofel.

În baza acestei sesizări, la fața locului s-au deplasat polițiștii care,  din primele cercetări au stabilit faptul că, ”hoața” era o femeie, de 40 de ani, din localitatea Malu. Ea ar fi pătruns în locuința unei persoane, de 38 ani, o femeie din aceeași localitate.

Din primele cercetări a reieșit faptul că, pe fondul returnării unei datorii mai vechi, între victimă și agresoare ar fi izbucnit un conflict, în urma căruia, femeia de 40 de ani ar fi  devenit violentă, deposedînd victima  de 700 de lei, un telefon mobil și un portofel.

În urma cercetărilor efectuate și a probatoriului administrat,  sub coordonarea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Giurgiu, la data de 21 octombrie, agresoarea, femeia de 40 de ani, din comuna Malu, a fost reținută   24 de ore, pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de tâlhărie calificată.

(Jurnal)

