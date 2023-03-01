Sute de flori dăruite de către polițiștii locali, Doamnelor, de 1 martie!

Cu ocazia Zilei Mărțișorului, în prag de primăvară, polițiștii locali au oferit doamnelor și domnișoarelor, astăzi, de 1 Martie, în zona Pieței Centrale, flori și …urări de bine!

Această acțiune s-a putut materializa, cu aportul Sindicatului Național  – PRO LEX – sindicat reprezentativ la nivelul Direcției Poliției Locale Giurgiu.

          Cu această ocazie, conducerea Direcției Poliției Locale Giurgiu urează tuturor doamnelor și domnișoarelor giurgiuvence, o primăvară frumoasă!

                         ( Direcţia Poliţiei Locale Giurgiu)

