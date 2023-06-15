”Summer pool party” în Complex ”Stejarul”, la Pădurea Bălănoaia, cu exoticul Fernando POLO!

Atmosfera plajelor luxuriante și ritmurile ancestrale ale tobelor din junglele tropicale se mută, pentru o după amiază, la ”Complex Stejarul” – Bălănoaia.

Piscina și întregul ansamblu destinat exclusiv petrecerii timpului liber îi așteaptă astfel pe giurgiuveni  sâmbătă 8 iulie, 2023 la Summer pool party, ora 16.00.

O super petrecere la care invitat  special este  Fernando Polo!! 

Fernando Polo, este , pentru cine nu-și amintește de el, exoticul dominican din sezonul 5 de la show-ul culinar „Chefi la cuţite”, care știe mai bine ca oricine să încingă atmosfera atunci când dansează.

Fernando este o bombă de energie, nu numai că face show, dar și  impresionează cu povestea lui de viaţă!

Un Eveniment Dream Events prezentat în premieră la Giurgiu, în Complexul  Stejarul din Pădurea Bălănoaia, complex administrat de  Zona Liberă Giurgiu.

Aviz  celor interesați! Pentru a ocupa un loc cât mai confortabil se pot face rezervări la telefon : 0724 540 031. 

