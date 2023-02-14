Structura anului școlar 2023-2024 a fost modificată. Elevii vor avea vacanță de Paște!

De către
admin
-
0
38

După cum am fost informați de către Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu, proiectul de ordin al ministrului Educaţiei privind structura anului şcolar 2023-2024 a fost avizat în Comisia de dialog social.

 Astfel în cuprinsul lui apare  propunerea ca vacanţa să corespundă Sărbătorilor Pascale, deci vacanța de primăvară a fost  mutată de sărbătoarea Paștelui, iar anul şcolar va începe pe 11 septembrie și se va termina pe 21 iunie.

După cum ne spunea inspectorul general al IȘJ Giurgiu, Ion Ghimpețeanu, programele „Școala altfel” și „Săptămâna Verde” se vor desfășura, în noul context, în perioada 11 septembrie 2023 – 12 aprilie 2024, la decizia unităților de învățământ.

De asemenea, săptămâna de vacanță, la decizia inspectoratelor școlare județene, se va desfășura în noul an școlar, în perioada 19 februarie – 10 martie 2024.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR