Știrea zilei. Un român și-a uitat soția într-o parcare din Germania!

De către
admin
-
0
146

Culmea amneziei,  la un român aflat pe tarâmuri străine…Polițiștii din Germania au anunțat că au avut parte de o intervenție bizară, după ce un șofer român și-a uitat soția într-o parcare!

Primele informații indică faptul că soțul femeii nu o observase pe aceasta că a ieșit din mașină îndreptându-se spre  toaleta unei parcări.

Când s-a întors în mașină, românul a plecat direct de pe loc, grăbit, fără a se mai uita în stânga, dreapta, față sau spate să vadă dacă nu cumva a uitat ceva. Ulterior, când a constatat lipsa soției, bărbatul s-a întors  să o caute și a luat la rând fiecare parcare de pe autostradă pentru că nu mai știa exact unde a lăsat-o pe femeie. 

”Toate celelalte secții de poliție din Saxonia au fost anunțate. După câteva ore, colegii din Dresda au reușit să-l localizeze pe bărbat pentru că acesta a străbătut toate locurile de parcare pentru a-și găsi soția, dar nu mai știa unde s-a oprit”, spun autorităţile, potrivit  sachsische.

(jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR