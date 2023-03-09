Statul vrea să acorde vouchere de vacanță și angajaților din sectorul Privat!

Aproximativ 4,2 milioane de angajați din sectorul privat ar putea beneficia de vouchere de vacanță, în sumă de 1.450 de lei, acordate de stat.

Această facilitate de care se bucurau până acum doar angajații din sectorul public, ar putea fi extinsă și în sectorul privat, așa cum reiese dintr-un  proiect de lege depus  la  Senat, de 130 de parlamentari ai coaliției de guvernare.

Efortul bugetar pentru acordarea acestor vouchere de vacanță salariaților din mediul privat a fost estimat la circa 6,1 miliarde de lei, dar inițiatorii consideră că peste jumătate se va reîntoarce la buget, sub formă de taxe și impozite.

Prin această măsură, statul încearcă să compenseze lipsa de atractivitate a turismului românesc precum și deficitele de miliardele de euro produse de industria HoReCa în ultimul deceniu, în ciuda facilităților acordate până acum. Ca și în cazul bugetarilor, tichetele de vacanță vor putea fi folosite numai în România.

(Surse: CursdeGuvernare)

