STATISTICĂ. Scade numărul de nașteri în județul Giurgiu și crește numărul deceselor!

Tot mai îngrijorător este faptul că în România, respectiv în Municipiul și județul Giurgiu, numărul nașterilor, de la o lună la alta este într-o continuă diminuare.

Astfel, conform datelor primite din partea Direcției județene de Statistică Giurgiu, în luna decembrie a anului 2022, numărul naşterilor a scăzut faţă de luna noiembrie a aceluiași an în județul Giurgiu.

Totodată , conform aceleiași surse, numărul deceselor înregistrate în județul Giurgiu a crescut în luna decembrie a anului 2022, faţă de luna noiembrie 2022.

Cifrele mai arată că în luna decembrie a anului trecut numărul născuţilor-vii a fost de 153, în scădere cu 21 (-12,1%) faţă de luna precedentă şi în scădere cu 53 (-25,7%) faţă de luna decembrie a anului 2021!

    Totodată, numărul deceselor înregistrate în luna decembrie 2022 a fost de 365, în creştere cu 7 (+2,0%) faţă de luna precedentă şi în scădere cu 22 (-5,7%) faţă de luna decembrie 2021.

  În consecință,  sporul natural înregistrat a fost negativ în luna decembrie 2022 (-212 persoane), ca urmare a numărului mai mare de decese faţă de naşteri.  În luna decembrie 2022 s-au înregistrat doar două decese sub vârsta de un an…

