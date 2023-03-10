STATISTICĂ. Crește numărul căsătoriilor, scade numărul divorțurilor în județul Giurgiu!

Din datele statistice avute la dispoziție se pare că măcar la sfârșitul anului trecut numărul căsătoriilor în județul Giurgiu a crescut. Asta înseamnă că în această primăvară, dragostea plutește în aer!

Îmbucurător este că totodată, în ceea ce privește numărul divorțurilor în rândul giurgiuvenilor, acesta a scăzut…

      Conform datelor primite din partea Direcției Județene de Statistică Giugiu, numărul căsătoriilor înregistrate în luna decembrie 2022, la oficiile de stare civilă a fost de 43, cu 18 (- 29,5%) mai puţine decât în luna noiembrie 2022 şi în creştere cu 18 (+72,0%) faţă de luna decembrie 2021.

            În  ceea ce privește numărul divorţurilor înregistrate în luna decembrie 2022 a fost de 13, mai mic cu 10 (-43,5 %) faţă de luna precedentă şi în scădere cu 29 (- 69,0%) faţă de luna decembrie 2021.

(Jurnal)

