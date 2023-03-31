Stațiile de încărcare a autoturismelor electrice din Municipiul Giurgiu se vor ÎNCHIDE!

După sintagma orice minune ține 3 zile, iată că administrația locală ne oferă omare surpriză. În consecință, fără surle și trâmbițe se aduce la cunoștința publicului giurgiuvean că, începând cu data  de 3 aprilie 2023, având în vedere faptul că, până în prezent nu a fost efectuată vizita finală pentru rambursarea sumelor aferente proiectului ce vizează stațiile de reîncărcare pentru vehicule electrice,  acestea vor fi oprite!

Astfel, până la finalizarea implementării proiectului „Stații de reîncărcare pentru vehicule electrice în municipiul Giurgiu”, cele 4 stații amplasate pe bd-ul București (adiacent Primăria Giurgiu), Aleea Plantelor, strada Unirii (adiacent Hotel Steaua Dunării) și bd-ul București FN, nu vor mai fi funcționale.

În concluzie dragi posesori de autoturisme electrice nu aveți  decât să vi le încărcați de la.. brichetă!

(Jurnal)

