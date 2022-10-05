ȘTAFETA VETERANILOR va poposi, astăzi după amiază, la Giurgiu!

 Astăzi, 5 octombrie 2022, va sosi la Giurgiu Ștafeta Veteranilor, organizată de Asociația Voluntarilor INVICTUS România.

Ștafeta se află la a IX-a ediție și va fi primită în Giurgiu de către primarul Municipiului, Adrian Anghelescu.

Alergătorii înscriși în competiție vor intra în oraș la ora 17.00 și vor continua traseul până la Mausoleul Eroilor, urmând ca mâine, de la ora 9.00, să plece spre Alexandria.

(Jurnal)

