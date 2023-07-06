Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu va beneficia de un proiect de digitalizare în valoare de 1 milion de euro!

Solicitat să ne spună ce se mai întâmplă la acest moment cu proiectele avute în derulare, directorul Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu, Dragoș CHIVU  ne-a precizat:

”Cu pași mărunți proiectele se derulează conform graficelor. Ele însă, în marea lor majoritate, vor fi implementate abia la anul. Cel pe nozocomiale în primul rând, proiect de care v-am mai vorbit și cu altă ocazie…

Deja suntem în procedură de achiziție însă, pentru un alt proiect…Este vorba despre un proiect de digitalizare pentru Spitalul Județean Giurgiu , evaluat la 1 milion de euro.

El va fi constituit din soft-uri care să ușureze , cumva, activitatea medicală din spital. Am înțeles că vreo 20% din finanțare va merge pe partea de hardware unde și aici avem  destule sincope și probleme pentru că o mare parte din stațiile de lucru sunt vechi, funcționează cu  programe depășite ( Windows 6. 7…) care nu mai sunt de actualitate, nu se mai pot upgrada. În condițiile acestea ar fi benefic pentru noi să schimbăm din stațiile de lucru și totodată să îmbunătățim softurile” – a mai menționat Dragoș CHIVU, directorul Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

