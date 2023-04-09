SONDAJ. Pe cine ar vota românii, astăzi…! PNL și USR, în ușoare creșteri de procente…!

Dintre cei care  ar vota astăzi, 31,7% ar alege candidaţii PSD, 22,3% pe cei ai PNL, iar 18,2% ar opta pentru AUR.

În ultimul sondaj realizat de INSCOP, față de cel din decembrie 2022, se constată  că românii își  mențin preferințele pentru PSD (de la 31,5%, la 31,7%).

O ușoară creștere ( de două procente), o înregistrează PNL (de la 20,2% la 22,3%) , ca și USR care era cotat în decembrie 2022 cu un scor de 10,9%, astăzi  înregistrând  ajungând la 11,2%.

Potrivit aceluiași sondaj INSCOP, opțiunile de vot pentru celelalte partide sunt urmtoarele:

   4,6% – UDMR, 2,9% – PMP, 2,4% – Pro România, 1,5% – Partidul SOS România, 1,4% – Partidul Verde şi 3,9 % – alte partide.

Datele au fost culese prin interviuri telefonice.

Volumul eşantionului simplu aleator  a fost  de 3.000 de persoane, reprezentativ pe categoriile socio-demografice semnificative (sex, vârstă, ocupaţie) pentru populaţia neinstituţionalizată a României, cu vârsta de 18 ani şi peste.

Eroarea maximă admisă a datelor este de ±1,79 %, la un grad de încredere de 95%.

(Jurnal)

