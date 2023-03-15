SONDAJ. Cu cine ar vota cetățenii, dacă duminica viitoare ar avea alegeri parlamentare. Dferența dintre PNL și AUR este de doar 2 procente!

Dacă duminica viitoare ar avea loc alegeri parlamentare, doar 43,3% dintre alegătorii români ar merge la vot…

Evident că între timp au apărut și surprizele… Astfel, 19,1% din electorat  ar vota astăzi, cu AUR, care ajunge pe locul trei în preferințele electoratului, după cum arată un sondaj INSCOP efectuat  în perioada 1-13 februarie, 2023.

Pe primul loc se menține în continuare Partidul Social Democrat – cu 30.4% în preferințele alegătorilor români, urmat de Partidul Național Liberal – cu 21,6%, în timp ce Uniunea Salvați România ar obține 10.9%!

UDMR însă nu ar intra în Parlament, pentru că ar obține,  potrivit aceluiași sondaj,  doar 4.3%.

Sub prag s-ar afla și partidele Pro România, Partidul Mișcarea Populară, Partidul Verde (cel care a comandat sondajul), Partidul SOS România și Forța Dreptei al fostului premier liberal Ludovic Orban.

Peste 54% dintre românii care și-au exprimat opțiunile, sunt fermi în menținerea lor și nu s-ar sfătui cu persoane mai tinere în privința opțiunii de vot.

(Jurnal)

