SONDAJ. Ce își doresc angajatorii de la salariați și ce ar dori angajatorii să ofere angajaților!

În urma unui recent sondaj ejobs, aflăm că circa 35% dintre angajații societăților private cât și din cadrul instituțiilor statului își doresc extinderea pachetului de beneficii, evident pe lângă salariul lor de bază.

Conform aceluiași sondaj 30% dintre angajați doresc măcar acoperirea cheltuielilor casnice din salariul pe care îl primesc lunar.

De partea cealaltă, cea a angajatorilor, 65% dintre aceștia ar vrea să ofere salarii suplimentare pentru toți angajații lor,  iar 52,5% dintre ei sunt pentru săptămâna de lucru de doar 4 zile, dar zile  bine lucrate.

(Jurnal)

