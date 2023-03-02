Șoferul unui autocar transportat de SMURD la spital, dupa un accident în afara localităţii Frăteşti

De către
admin
-
0
141

ISU Giurgiu a fost solicitat să intervină în această după-amiază pe DN 5, Bucureşti-Giurgiu, după ce un autocar s-a răsturnat pe drumul naţional, în afara localităţii Frăteşti, la sensul giratoriu cu şoseaua de centură ce duce spre Vamă.

La faţa locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detaşamentului Giurgiu, cu o autospecială de stingere, o descarcerare, un echipaj SMURD şi o ambulanţă SAJ. Aceştia au găsit autocarul răsturnat pe o parte, în afara carosabilului, pe sensul de mers spre Bucureşti şi au constatat că în acesta se afla doar conducătorul auto –  se arată într-un comunicat de presă emis,  joi, 2 martie,  de ISU Giurgiu.

Şoferul a fost ajutat de paramedicii SMURD şi de personalul medical al SAJ să iasă din autocar. Acesta era conştient şi cooperant, însă a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, fiind preluat de ambulanţă şi transportat la spital.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR