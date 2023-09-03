Șoferii care conduc sub influența  drogurilor sau alcoolului ar putea râmâne timp de 10 ani FĂRĂ PERMIS!

Reprezentanții PSD vor înăsprirea sancţiunilor aplicate şoferilor care urcă la volan beţi sau drogaţi.

Printre propunerile anunțate  de premierul Marcel Ciolacu se numără anularea dreptului de a conduce pentru cel puţin zece ani sau chiar confiscarea mașinii.

”Vor fi măsuri și pentru cei care vor conduce sub influența alcoolului și a drogurilor, măsuri drastice și propuneri venite și de la colegi, ca timp de cel puțin 10 ani să nu mai ai dreptul de a deține un permis de conducere dacă ești depistat de poliție într-o astfel de situație”, a anunțat Ciolacu.

De asemenea, premierul a vorbit și despre confiscarea autovehiculului folosit în momentul infracțiunii.

La începutul săptămânii ce tocmai s-a încheiat, în contextul prezentării raportului privind accidentul de la 2 Mai, produs de un tânăr drogat, ministrul de Interne Cătălin Predoiu a anunţat intenţia de mărire a termenelor pentru restituirea permisului de conducere dacă a fost anulat ca urmare a consumului de alcool sau droguri. ”Voi propune trei ani”, a spus el, scrie News.ro.

