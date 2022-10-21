Școala Postliceală FEG Giurgiu scoate la concursul de titularizare patru posturi de asistentă medicală generală

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu informează persoanele care au urmate cursuri de asistent medical despre faptul că Școala Postliceală FEG Giurgiu urmează să scoată la concursul de titularizare patru posturi de „PIP asistentă medicală generală”.

Examenul de titularizare se va susține la Școala Postliceală FEG București, prin asociere cu școlile FEG (învățământ privat) din România, conform următorului grafic:

1. Înregistrarea cererilor la secretariatul unității școlare: 7- 8 noiembrie 2022, între orele 8:00 -15:00;

2. Afișarea listei candidaților admiși pentru susținerea probelor de concurs: 12 noiembrie 2022;

3. Proba practică/inspecția specială la clasă: 14 noiembrie 2022;

4. Proba scrisă: 15 noiembrie 2022;

5. Depunerea contestațiilor: 16 noiembrie 2022 între orele 10:00-12:00;

6. Afișarea rezultatelor finale și repartizarea candidaților: 17 noiembrie 2022”.

(Jurnal)

