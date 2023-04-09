Rugăciunea sfântă care se rostește în Duminica Floriilor!

De către
admin
-
0
93

                                „Domnului să ne rugăm,

Doamne, Dumnezeul nostru, Care şezi pe heruvimi; Cel ce ai arătat puterea Ta şi ai trimis pe Unul‑Născut Fiul Tău, Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos, ca să mântuiască lumea prin Crucea, prin îngroparea şi prin învierea Sa; Căruia, venind în Ierusalim spre patima cea de bunăvoie, poporul care şedea întru întuneric şi în umbra morţii, luând semnele biruinţei, ramuri de copaci şi stâlpări de finic, I‑a prevestit învierea, Însuţi, Stăpâne, păzeşte‑ne şi pe noi, care urmând acelora purtăm în mâini ramuri de copaci în această zi de înainte‑prăznuire.

Şi precum pe acele popoare şi pe acei prunci care Ţi‑au strigat Ţie: osana, apără‑ne şi pe noi, ca prin laude şi cântări duhovniceşti să ne învrednicim de dătătoarea de viaţă învierea cea de a treia zi, în Hristos Iisus Domnul nostru, cu Care împreună eşti binecuvântat, cu Preasfântul şi bunul şi de‑viaţă‑făcătorul Tău Duh, acum şi pururea şi în vecii vecilor.

                                           Amin”.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR