„România în sărbătoare”, spectacol folcloric oferit de Primăria municipiului Giurgiu cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale a României

De către
admin
-
0
120

Autorităţile judeţului Giurgiu au pregătit pentru 1 Decembrie mai multe manifestări dedicate sărbătoririi Zilei Naţionale a României. Din program fac parte depuneri de coroane, ceremoniale militare şi religioase, dar şi tradiţionala paradă a soldaţilor.

Conform primăriei municipiului Giurgiu, evenimentele vor începe joi, 1 decembrie, la ora 9.00 cu o ceremonie la Monumentul Eroilor, apoi vor urma alte manifestări tradiţionale, totul culminând cu parada militară. Desigur, nu va lipsi şi un spectacolul folcloric.

Începând cu ora 12:00 organizatorii vă invită la luați parte la spectacolul folcloric la care sunt invitați: Mihaela Băbaru, Ioana Lărgeanu, Mihaela Simion, Georgeta Vasile Măsură, Adelina Găujăneanu, Mariana Cimpoiașu, Ștefania Rareș, Saveta Bogdan, Marian Vijoi, Ion Drăgan, Georgel Nucă, Ansamblul de copii și tineret „Românașul”, Ansamblul de copii „Plaiuri Vlăscene”,  Ansamblul folcloric „Doina Dunării” Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR