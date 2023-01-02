RMN-ul Spitalului Județean de Urgență – Giurgiu, este deocamdată nefuncțional. Care sunt precizările directorului SJU, în legătură cu acesta…

Într-o discuție avută cu directorul Spitalului județean de Urgență Giurgiu, Dragoș CHIVU, cu câteva zile înainte de sfârșitul anului 2022, acesta ne preciza că cei ce sunt interesați sau cărora li s-a prescris RMN, vor trebui să aibă răbdare pentru ca acesta să fie reparat.

Pentru cei mai puțini inițiați, precizăm că  invetigatia RMN – este un tip de investigație care presupune o examinare a unei persoane fără să se utilizeze medicamente și stimulente, pentru a determina structura și funcționarea anumitor organe. În investigatia RMN nativ nu se realizează introducerea de substanță de contrast…

Directorul Chivu ne mai explica faptul că aparatului i s-a defectat o piesă ce trebuie înlocuită. Deși costul piesei  este extrem de costisitor, ea a fost deja comandată. urmând să fie cât mai grabnic cu putință, înlocuită.

Dragoș CHIVU ne mai spunea că imediat ce RMN-ul va fi din nou funcțional, publicul va fi anunțat pentru a putea să își facă programări…

(Jurnal) 

