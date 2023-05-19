Aveți grijă dacă plecați la drum pe Centura Bucureștiului! Restricții de circulație în nopțile de vineri și sâmbătă!

Atenție giurgiuveni! Dacă aveți de gând să plecați spre mare sau spre orice altă destinație și vă bate gândul  să mergeți pe centura Bucureștiului, vă anunțăm că în zilele de 19.05.2023, ora 22:00 – 20.05.2023, ora 05:00 și 20.05.2023, ora 22:00 – 21.05.2023, ora 05:00, se va închide traficul în zona accesului dinspre DN Centura București pe DN 4 pe sensul de deplasare spre București.

Tronsonul este închis  în vederea executării lucrărilor de așternere a mixturii asfaltice la pasajul care supratraversează Centura București în zona km 30+000.

 În intervalele în care va fi instituită măsura de închidere, accesul autovehiculelor către București se va desfășura deviat pe următoarele rute alternative:

 –          DN CB – str. Leordeni – DN 4 – București

–          DN CB – șos Berceni – București;

Menționăm că lucrările se desfășoară în cadrul proiectului „Lărgire la 4 benzi a centurii rutiere a Municipiului București Sud între A2, km. 23+600 și A1, km. 55+520 – Lot 1: Amenajare nod rutier DN CB – DN 4 (Oltenița) km. 29+500 – km 33+190.

(Jurnal)

