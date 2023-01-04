Recensământ 2021: A crescut numărul persoanelor cu un nivel de educație peste medie

Potrivit rezultatelor provizorii ale recensământului făcute publice la sfârșitul anului de către Institutul Național de Statistică, un număr de 143.600 de persoane sunt analfabete în România în anul 2022, în scădere puternică față de numărul de 245.400 persoane analfabete în 2011.

Dacă ne referim la nivelul educației, datele INS arată o creștere la nivelului superior și celui mediu de educație.

A crescut nivelul de educației în rândul populației astfel că peste 43,45% au terminat liceul sau o formă de învățământ postliceală, profesională sau tehnică, față de 37% în urmă cu 10 ani.

16% dintre persoane rezidente în țară au studii superioare, față de 12% la recensământul din 2011. România numără în prezent 143.000 de persoane analfabete, aproximativ jumătate față de acum 10 ani.

În ceea ce privește populația cu nivel scăzut de educație (primar, gimnazial sau fără școală finalizată), aceasta a ajuns la 40,5%, în scădere semnificativă de la 44,2% față de acum un deceniu.

(Jurnal)

