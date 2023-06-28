Deputatul PNL, Andrei Alexandru: ”Este oficial: și locuitorii comunelor Letca Nouă și Clejani vor ieși la pensie cu doi ani mai devreme!”

”Împreună cu colega mea, deputatul Gabriela Horga, am inițiat un nou amendament la Legea pensiilor, amendament care, după ce a fost dezbătut și adoptat de comisiile de specialitate – Comisia de Muncă și cea de Mediu – a fost astăzi adoptat în plenul Camerei Deputaților.

Acest amendament stabilește că locuitorii comunelor Letca Nouă și Clejani beneficiază de reducerea vârstei de pensionare, cu doi ani, ca urmare a poluării zonei cu produse petroliere; nu cu mult timp în urmă, tot ca urmare a unui amendament similar, locuitorii municipiului Giurgiu și cei ai localităților limitrofe au intrat în categoria celor care beneficiază de pensionarea anticipată cu doi ani, în acest caz, cauzată de poluarea de la fostul Combinat Chimic” – ne informează Deputatul PNL, Andrei Alexandru, într-o postare on line.

(Jurnal)

