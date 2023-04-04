Proiectul Ordinii de Zi a Ședinâei Extraordinare a Consiliului Local al Municipiului Giurgiu, din data de 6 aprilie – 2023

De către
admin
-
0
138

                    ANEXĂ LA DISPOZIȚIA PRIMARULUI Nr.297/04.04.2023

  1. PROIECTE HOTARÂRI: 

  1. Proiect de hotărâre nr.102/03.04.2023 privind completarea Hotărârii Consiliului Local al Municipiului Giurgiu nr.83 din 30.03.2023:

        – inițiator – Primar Anghelescu Adrian-Valentin;

        – Aviz Comisii de specialitate:

         – Buget-finanțe, administrarea domeniului public și privat;

         – Servicii publice, muncă şi protecţie socială;

P R I M A R: ADRIAN – VALENTIN  ANGHELESCU                              Redactat de Secretar General: LILIANA BĂICEANU

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR