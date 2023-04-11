PROIECT. Părinții cu copii mici vor putea munci de acasă, patru zile pe lună!

Proiectul este depus de PNL si  prevede ca părinţii care au copii cu vârsta de până la opt ani, indiferent că lucrează la stat sau la privat, să muncească patru zile pe lună de acasă.

O a doua măsură propusă este legată de flexibilizarea muncii și se aplică părinţilor ( fie  părinte salariat la stat sau la privat), cu copii ce au vârsta de până la opt ani,  obiectivul ţintit fiind identificarea echilibrului între viaţa profesională şi cea privată a familiilor care au copii până la opt ani.

Elementul de noutate constă în fptul  că fiecare salariat, indiferent că lucrează la stat sau la privat, va beneficia de acest program flexibil de muncă, dacă are un copil până la 8 ani…

 Se așteaptă acum să se vadă dacă proiectul mentioneaza si ce se intampla cu parintii care lucreaza in domenii unde nu poti beneficia de munca de acasa, cum sunt  profesorii, medicii, asistentii medicali , pilotii, angajații din supermarket și alte domenii unde prezența angajatului este imperios necesară.

(Jurnal)

