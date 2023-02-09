PROIECT. Nu se vor mai putea înregistra, cu acte de identitate, mai mult de zece persoane la aceeași adresă .

Maximum de persoane ce se pot inregistra este de 10 În plus, cel ce găzduiește o persoană care nu are înscrisă în actul de identitate adresa la care, de fapt, locuiește va fi obligat să meargă împreună cu respectiva persoană la evidența persoanelor, pentru a-și da consimțământul de a o lua în spațiu. Proiectul legislativ de la Senat vizează modificarea și completarea OUG nr. 97/2005 privind evidenţa, domiciliul, reşedinţa şi actele de identitate ale cetăţenilor români. În OUG nr. 97/2005 se introduce o prevedere ce stabilește că “nu poate fi înscrisă în actul de identitate adresa de domiciliu dacă în RNEP (Registrul Naţional de Evidenţă a Persoanelor – n. red.) sunt înregistrate mai mult de 10 persoane la adresa respectivă”. Această limită de zece persoane nu se va aplica însă în cazul deținătorului imobilului de la respectiva adresă și membrilor familiei extinse. Prin familie extinsă se înțelege titularul dreptului locativ, soțul/ soția acestuia, rudele (ale proprietarului sau ale soțului/ soției) în linie dreaptă, precum și cele în linie colaterală până la gradul al patrulea (până la veri primari). Totodată, exceptate de la această regulă vor fi și persoanele fizice care nu posedă act de identitate și sunt internate sau primite spre îngrijire, ori găzduire, în instituții de ocrotire/ centre de servicii sociale sau în centre educative. Viitoarea lege mai stabilește că persoana ce găzduiește o altă persoană care nu are înscrisă în actul de identitate adresa la care locuiește efectiv, timp de 15 zile, are obligația de a se prezenta împreună cu aceasta la serviciul public comunitar de evidență a persoanelor de la locul unde este situat imobilul, pentru a-și exprima consimțământul de primire în spațiu. (Jurnal)