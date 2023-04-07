PROIECT. Depășirea pe linia continuă ar putea fi admisă!

Potrivit unuproiect de lege aflat în dezbatere, conducătorii auto  din România ar putea avea dreptul de a călca linia continuă.

Conform acesuia cei care întâmpină obstacolele care nu se mișcă sau care se mișcă foarte încet vor putea să le depășească chiar și trecând peste linia continuă ce desparte sensurile de circulație, fără să riște sancțiuni.

În proiect se menționează că “prin manevra de depășire se poate încălca marcajul continuu, simplu sau dublu, care desparte sensurile de mers, pentru depășirea obstacolelor de orice natură, oprite, staționate sau care se deplasează cu viteză mai mică de 30 km/h”.

Însă depășirea va putea fi făcută doar dacă vizibilitatea asupra drumului e mai mare de 20 de metri, iar lățimea drumului este de cel puțin șapte metri!

 În acest mod, s-ar elimina situația sancționării șoferilor care, pentru a depăși, de pildă, un copac căzut în drum sau o mașină avariată, trebuie să treacă peste linia continuă dintre sensurile de circulație.

(Jurnal)

